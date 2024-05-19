Fear Song: Jr NTR turns sea red by slashing army of baddies, Anirudh warns about his fury in first song of Devara

The makers of Jr NTR's Devara dropped the first song of the film, and it has left the fans craving for more.

The makers of Jr NTR's Devara Part One have dropped the first song from the film and gave a sneak peek of the upcoming actioner. On Sunday, Devara's first song, titled Fear Song was released online and left Tarak fans amazed. The song is sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and he introduces Devara, the saviour of the noble and the destroyer of evil.

Anirudh warns about Devara's fury and hails him as the protector of the seas. Anirudh's lyrics is supported by a fearless Devara (Tarak), slaying an army of baddies left, right, and centre. The makers released the song with the description, "Feel the Thunder with the #FearSong from Devara Part - 1. Starring NTR, Written & Directed by Koratala Siva. The Film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander."

As soon as the makers launched the song, it went viral in no time. Fans hailed the combination of 'cold-blooded' Jr NTR's action with Anirudh's vocals and composition. A fan wrote. "Anirudh made it again... NTR will break all records with devara..... NTR fans like button todhdo." Another fan wrote, "Anirudh + NTR = Blast on box office. So many production houses are backing it so it's sure 1000 crore." A netizen wrote, "Devara song is all goosebumps."

After impressing the masses and becoming a pan-India star with RRR, Jr NTR will now bring his next solo release Devara Part One this year. The makers have unveiled the release date of the film with a new poster featuring Tarak. Devara Part One, which also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu cinema will have a gran pan-India release on Dusshera, October 10, 2024.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

