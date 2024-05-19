Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Meet man, an Indian, whose family topped list of richest people in the UK with net worth of...

Pune: Tanker explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad, nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks damaged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Most consecutive wins for RCB in IPL season

Viral Kohli's daughter's name being sold for Rs 8 crore

8 foods that help ease your period cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reveals if she will quit films after winning Lok Sabha elections, calls Bollywood 'jhoothi duniya'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

This issue arose following the circulation of a viral video featuring Rohit and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 19, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rohit Sharma has criticized Star Sports for violating his privacy by broadcasting content related to conversations between players and teammates during training or match days. This issue arose following the circulation of a viral video featuring Rohit and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which Rohit is seen discussing his future at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp. 

Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment with the breach of privacy and emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality within the team environment.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit posted on X on Sunday.

"Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," he added.

Prior to MI's final game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma was observed requesting the cameras not to broadcast the audio of his conversation with Dhawal Kulkarni.

"Brother, turn off the audio. One audio has made life difficult for me," Rohit had said.

In the 2024 IPL season, Rohit showcased his batting prowess by scoring a total of 447 runs in 14 matches. Maintaining an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 150, he displayed consistency and skill throughout the tournament. His performance included a century and a half-century.

Rohit began the season on a high note, setting the tone for his team's success. However, he faced a challenging period of low scores before finishing strong with a remarkable 68-run innings off just 38 deliveries against LSG.

Also read| Viral video: Dejected MS Dhoni leaves field without shaking hands with RCB players after match - Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who once worked for Rs 90 per month, now runs Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, was fired within a year, he is now…

Weather update: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for these 6 states, check state-wise forecast

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement