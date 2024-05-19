Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

Rohit Sharma has criticized Star Sports for violating his privacy by broadcasting content related to conversations between players and teammates during training or match days. This issue arose following the circulation of a viral video featuring Rohit and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which Rohit is seen discussing his future at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit posted on X on Sunday.

"Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," he added.

Prior to MI's final game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma was observed requesting the cameras not to broadcast the audio of his conversation with Dhawal Kulkarni.

"Brother, turn off the audio. One audio has made life difficult for me," Rohit had said.

In the 2024 IPL season, Rohit showcased his batting prowess by scoring a total of 447 runs in 14 matches. Maintaining an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 150, he displayed consistency and skill throughout the tournament. His performance included a century and a half-century.

Rohit began the season on a high note, setting the tone for his team's success. However, he faced a challenging period of low scores before finishing strong with a remarkable 68-run innings off just 38 deliveries against LSG.

