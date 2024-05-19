Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Meet man, an Indian, whose family topped list of richest people in the UK with net worth of...

Pune: Tanker explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad, nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks damaged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Most consecutive wins for RCB in IPL season

Viral Kohli's daughter's name being sold for Rs 8 crore

8 foods that help ease your period cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reveals if she will quit films after winning Lok Sabha elections, calls Bollywood 'jhoothi duniya'

HomeIndia

India

Pune: Tanker explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad, nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks damaged

A case has been registered, and police are further investigating the incident.Further details are awaited.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 19, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A massive explosion took place in a gas tanker in Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district at around 5 am.The intensity of the explosion was so high that it damaged nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks.Furthermore, no causalities have been reported

According to the reports, the primary reason for the explosion was the illegal refilling of the gas in the tanker, which caused damage to the nearby areas.

DCP of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, Shivaji Pawar, said, "In the morning, in a Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad, an explosion occurred, which was so massive that it damaged nearby parked trucks and areas. The primary possible reason for the explosion is illegal refilling of the gas in the tanker.""There is no need to worry, as no causalities have been reported so far. We are further investigating the matter," he added.

A case has been registered, and police are further investigating the incident.Further details are awaited

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

Elon Musk's Neuralink accepting applications for chip implant

King Charles net worth sees dramatic surge, now wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, monarch's fortune soars to...

Reversedo, An Advanced Forex Trading Robot to Improve Market Predictions is Launched

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement