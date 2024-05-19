Twitter
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals if she will quit films after winning Lok Sabha elections, calls Bollywood 'jhoothi duniya'

Kangana Ranaut made a big statement and revealed if she will quit Bollywood after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi, revealed if she will quit Bollywood after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a recent interview with  Aaj Tak, Kangana called the film industry 'fake' and expressed her opinion about quitting the glamour world for politics. 

When Kangana was asked if she would quit Bollywood after winning elections from the Mandi constituency, the actress said, "Ideally, I want to focus on one side. So, if I'm valued here (in politics), I would like to derive my focus on politics." Although Kangana said that she would quit acting if she won the election, but the actress will complete her prior commitments, and would often be involved in production. 

The Tanu Weds Manu actress explained the reason for taking such a huge decision, and said, "I'm a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to be passionately engaged.”

Kangana was further asked to cite the difference between politics and films, the Queen actress said, "Filmon ki ek jhoothi duniya hai. Ek light laga ke har cheez fake hai. Wig laga ke, makeup laga ke, ek alag sa environment banaya jata hai. Ek glossy duniya hai woh. Fake sets, ek bubble banaya jaata hai. Yeh (politics) vastavikta hai (The film world is a lie, everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble which is to attract the audience. This is the reality)." On the work front, Kangana will be seen in her directorial, Emergency. The film which was scheduled for June release, has now been postponed due to elections. The new release date hasn't been announced yet.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

