Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event after registering...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

Post-workout diet: Foods to eat and avoid after workout

8 side effects of consuming excess sugar

Unusual warning signs of heart attack in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency got postponed for the second time, makers revealed the reason.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2024, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, period political drama, Emergency gets postponed for the second. Kangna's directorial was originally slated for a November 2023 release. Then on October 2023, Emergency was pushed to June 2024. Now, the makers of Emergency have announced the delay in the film's release. 

At present, Kangana is busy with the Lok Sabha elections campaign. Speaking of which, a new update about the film has emerged. Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films announced that the film will have a new release date as the actor-politician is occupied with her Lok Sabha 2024 elections campaign. 

Announcing the same, Manikarnika Films wrote, “Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon." 

In the upcoming film, Kangana plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Written, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film’s release date, as promised by the makers, will be announced soon.

When Kangana Ranaut revealed she spent her entire life's earnings on Emergency

Last year in 2023, Kangana wrote a long note detailing the reason behind the postponement. She wrote, “I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024).”

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ is touted to be the actress’s most ambitious project to date. The film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

Read: Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IIT graduate gets job with Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now working as…

Congress promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement