Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency got postponed for the second time, makers revealed the reason.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, period political drama, Emergency gets postponed for the second. Kangna's directorial was originally slated for a November 2023 release. Then on October 2023, Emergency was pushed to June 2024. Now, the makers of Emergency have announced the delay in the film's release.

At present, Kangana is busy with the Lok Sabha elections campaign. Speaking of which, a new update about the film has emerged. Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films announced that the film will have a new release date as the actor-politician is occupied with her Lok Sabha 2024 elections campaign.

Announcing the same, Manikarnika Films wrote, “Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon."

In the upcoming film, Kangana plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Written, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film’s release date, as promised by the makers, will be announced soon.

When Kangana Ranaut revealed she spent her entire life's earnings on Emergency

Last year in 2023, Kangana wrote a long note detailing the reason behind the postponement. She wrote, “I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024).”

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ is touted to be the actress’s most ambitious project to date. The film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

