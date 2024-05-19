Twitter
Viral video: Man sets up makeshift hammock on bus, internet reacts

A man lying in a hammock inside a bus has gone viral, defying requests to take it down by pointing out the lack of rules against it.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

In the unpredictable world of social media, it's often the most unusual antics that capture widespread attention. A recent video, which has rapidly gained traction online, features a passenger on a bus engaging in a rather unconventional activity that has left viewers both amused and bemused.

The video showcases a man who has set up a hammock inside a bus, lying comfortably as the vehicle moves along its route. Despite requests from fellow passengers and the bus driver to dismantle the swing, the man remains defiant. He argues that there are no posted rules explicitly prohibiting such an activity, challenging, "Show me the sign that says 'You cannot lie on the swing here.'"

As the bus continues its journey, the man can be seen gently swaying in his hammock, eliciting laughter from some of the other passengers. At one point, a frustrated commuter is heard asking, "Can you get down so we can get where we're going?"

The clip, shared by social media user @JoshyBeSloshy, has garnered over 42,000 views, sparking a variety of reactions. One commenter noted, "This is quite fun," while another remarked, "This is not right but still funny."

The video underscores the unpredictable nature of what can go viral, illustrating how even the most unexpected scenarios can capture the collective imagination and generate lively discussion online.

