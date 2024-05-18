Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET Paper Leak 2024: Delhi Police busts paper-solving gang, arrests two MBBS students from Noida

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT graduate, who sold his company to Flipkart, owns India's largest fitness brand, his net worth...

Missed Northern Lights magic? Here's when you may see next Aurora Borealis

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET Paper Leak 2024: Delhi Police busts paper-solving gang, arrests two MBBS students

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT graduate, who sold his company to Flipkart, owns India's largest fitness brand, his net worth...

7 largest empires of human history

Players with lowest batting average in IPL 2024

8 most endangered species in india

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Dev Chaudhary embodies resilience and tenacity. He is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and a proud member of the class of 2016.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 18, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Any goal is easier to achieve when motivated by passion. Think about how challenging it is to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam. It's a protracted, challenging process that calls for unwavering resolve. Success, however, comes only to those who endure through all difficulties; individuals such as the inspirational IAS officer Dev Chaudhary, who triumphed in 2016 despite numerous challenges, are living examples of this.

Raised in the border district of Barmer, Dev Chaudhary embodies resilience and tenacity. He is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and a proud member of the class of 2016. There were obstacles in his path to this esteemed position; he had to make multiple attempts and fail at them before succeeding on his fourth attempt.

Upon closer inspection, we discover that Dev was brought up with a strong work ethic and modesty. His father was a dedicated teacher who instilled in him the values of ambition and hard work at a young age. The groundwork for Dev's academic endeavours was established in his early years, when he completed his primary education at the local village school. He then went on to Barmer College to complete his Bachelor of Science degree with the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Following graduation, Dev embarked on the arduous task of preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2012, he advanced to the preliminary round on his first attemptbut he was not as successful in the main event. He was undaunted and kept trying, facing every obstacle head-on and persevering through it all. Dev persisted in the face of challenges like the dearth of excellent study materials in Hindi, his preferred language, because he knew that being fluent in English was crucial to navigating the intricacies of the exam process. 

In interviews, Dev talked candidly about his upbringing and how his father Sujanram greatly influenced his aspirations and work ethic. His story is a tribute to perseverance, demonstrating that success is more about growing stronger through every setback than it is about avoiding failure. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

Meet man who once worked for Rs 90 per month, now runs Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

Blinkit now gives free dhaniya with veggie orders, thanks to Mumbai mom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement