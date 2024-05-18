Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Dev Chaudhary embodies resilience and tenacity. He is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and a proud member of the class of 2016.

Any goal is easier to achieve when motivated by passion. Think about how challenging it is to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam. It's a protracted, challenging process that calls for unwavering resolve. Success, however, comes only to those who endure through all difficulties; individuals such as the inspirational IAS officer Dev Chaudhary, who triumphed in 2016 despite numerous challenges, are living examples of this.

Raised in the border district of Barmer, Dev Chaudhary embodies resilience and tenacity. He is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and a proud member of the class of 2016. There were obstacles in his path to this esteemed position; he had to make multiple attempts and fail at them before succeeding on his fourth attempt.

Upon closer inspection, we discover that Dev was brought up with a strong work ethic and modesty. His father was a dedicated teacher who instilled in him the values of ambition and hard work at a young age. The groundwork for Dev's academic endeavours was established in his early years, when he completed his primary education at the local village school. He then went on to Barmer College to complete his Bachelor of Science degree with the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Following graduation, Dev embarked on the arduous task of preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2012, he advanced to the preliminary round on his first attempt, but he was not as successful in the main event. He was undaunted and kept trying, facing every obstacle head-on and persevering through it all. Dev persisted in the face of challenges like the dearth of excellent study materials in Hindi, his preferred language, because he knew that being fluent in English was crucial to navigating the intricacies of the exam process.

In interviews, Dev talked candidly about his upbringing and how his father Sujanram greatly influenced his aspirations and work ethic. His story is a tribute to perseverance, demonstrating that success is more about growing stronger through every setback than it is about avoiding failure.