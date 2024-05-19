Watch: MS Dhoni returns to hometown Ranchi day after CSK's IPL 2024 elimination

Dhoni was seen at Ranchi airport on Sunday, returning home after a disappointing loss in a match that may have been his final appearance in the lucrative league.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the esteemed CSK wicketkeeper-batsman, has returned to his hometown of Ranchi following Chennai Super Kings' elimination from the IPL 2024. The team suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday night, marking the end of their title defense at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a challenging run chase of 219 runs, with the added pressure of needing to score at least 201 runs to secure a playoff spot, CSK fell short, finishing at 191/7 despite late contributions from Dhoni (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (42). Dhoni's dismissal on the second ball of the final over, after hitting a massive 110-meter six, proved to be a turning point as he was unable to read a slower delivery, ultimately shifting the momentum in favor of RCB.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain showcased his prowess by scoring 25 runs off 13 balls, including three boundaries and a massive six, demonstrating his ability to hit the ball a considerable distance.

The renowned wicketkeeper has not officially declared his retirement from the IPL, however, there is widespread speculation that he may have already played his final match this past Saturday.

Throughout the IPL 2024 season, the 41-year-old displayed signs of discomfort in his knee, frequently exiting the field with a noticeable limp and applying ice packs to alleviate the pain.

