Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Viral video: Man sets up makeshift hammock on bus, internet reacts

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

9 films for students to watch during summer vacation

8 habits that lead to clogged arteries

Warning signs of iodine deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

HomeViral

Viral

Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

Stray cows cause chaos at a local shop, disrupting girls enjoying snacks and sparking online debate over the dangers of stray animals.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a distressing incident recently captured on video, two stray cows engaged in a fight that disrupted a group of girls enjoying snacks at a local shop, leading to their injury and widespread concern about the dangers posed by stray animals. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the chaotic scene unfold, drawing significant attention and sparking a heated online discussion.

The CCTV footage shows three girls sitting peacefully at a shop when the two cows suddenly charge into the area, creating havoc. The impact sends shop signs flying, topples benches and doors, and knocks the girls to the ground. Amidst the chaos, a man in a red T-shirt quickly comes to the rescue, pulling one girl to safety from beneath a cow, while another man in a yellow T-shirt confronts the cow, initially appearing to retrieve a mobile phone.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh,’ the video has amassed over 1.3 million views, along with a flurry of reactions from concerned viewers.

“Oh scary!! Nowadays the terror of stray bulls has increased a lot. Be careful of them. The girl’s friend is only watching, but the boys showed courage. Great!!” remarked one user. Another expressed concern, saying, “This is scary to watch. The girl should get checked for internal injuries.”

“This is scary. Hope the girls are okay,” commented another viewer.

Calls for action were prominent among the reactions. One user insisted, “The government should take strict action everywhere in India to control the stray cattle menace. They are the cause of many accidents,” while another pointed out, “Biggest problem in Uttar Pradesh.”

Many praised the men who intervened for their bravery. “Kudos to the men in red and yellow T-shirts. Brave! I’ll get a ton of hate for this but our roads will be so much better without strays,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Kudos to the guy in the yellow and red shirts. They went in without even thinking about their own safety. I hope the kids are safe and sound.”

In a lighter vein, one humorously remarked, “At first I thought the guy in the yellow T-shirt came to save the girls… but it was the phone! Bro got his priorities right.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

Madgaon Express OTT release: When, where to watch Kunal Kemmu’s film starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

Mukesh Ambani to bring these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement