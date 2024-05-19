Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

Stray cows cause chaos at a local shop, disrupting girls enjoying snacks and sparking online debate over the dangers of stray animals.

In a distressing incident recently captured on video, two stray cows engaged in a fight that disrupted a group of girls enjoying snacks at a local shop, leading to their injury and widespread concern about the dangers posed by stray animals. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the chaotic scene unfold, drawing significant attention and sparking a heated online discussion.

The CCTV footage shows three girls sitting peacefully at a shop when the two cows suddenly charge into the area, creating havoc. The impact sends shop signs flying, topples benches and doors, and knocks the girls to the ground. Amidst the chaos, a man in a red T-shirt quickly comes to the rescue, pulling one girl to safety from beneath a cow, while another man in a yellow T-shirt confronts the cow, initially appearing to retrieve a mobile phone.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh,’ the video has amassed over 1.3 million views, along with a flurry of reactions from concerned viewers.

“Oh scary!! Nowadays the terror of stray bulls has increased a lot. Be careful of them. The girl’s friend is only watching, but the boys showed courage. Great!!” remarked one user. Another expressed concern, saying, “This is scary to watch. The girl should get checked for internal injuries.”

“This is scary. Hope the girls are okay,” commented another viewer.

Calls for action were prominent among the reactions. One user insisted, “The government should take strict action everywhere in India to control the stray cattle menace. They are the cause of many accidents,” while another pointed out, “Biggest problem in Uttar Pradesh.”

Many praised the men who intervened for their bravery. “Kudos to the men in red and yellow T-shirts. Brave! I’ll get a ton of hate for this but our roads will be so much better without strays,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Kudos to the guy in the yellow and red shirts. They went in without even thinking about their own safety. I hope the kids are safe and sound.”

In a lighter vein, one humorously remarked, “At first I thought the guy in the yellow T-shirt came to save the girls… but it was the phone! Bro got his priorities right.”