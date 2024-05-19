Som Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 3:58 PM on May 20 and end at 5:39 PM on May 21.

Pradosh Vrat is a monthly observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This fast is observed on Trayodashi, the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. Devotees believe that by observing the Pradosh fast and offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, they can find relief from life's troubles and have their wishes fulfilled. The Pradosh Vrat during Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) this month is considered especially powerful. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month: once during Amavasya (the new moon) in Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) and once during Poornima (the full moon) in Shukla Paksha.

Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Date and Timing

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 3:58 PM on May 20 and end at 5:39 PM on May 21. Since the Pradosh fast is observed during the Pradosh period, the fast will be held on Monday, May 20. The worship for Pradosh Vrat is traditionally performed in the evening.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

While Pradosh Vrat is primarily observed to worship Lord Shiva and is believed to grant all kinds of happiness and relief from troubles, Som Pradosh Vrat holds additional significance related to both Lord Shiva and the Moon. Observing the Som Pradosh fast is believed to bring happiness and prosperity through the blessings of Lord Shiva and to alleviate Chandra Dosha through the grace of the Moon God. Individuals with Chandra Dosha in their horoscope may benefit from observing the Som Pradosh fast.

Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, begin by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. Offer water to the Sun God, then prepare the altar by spreading a clean cloth and placing the idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Bathe the idols with Panchamrit and apply white sandalwood tilak to Lord Shiva.

Light a lamp with desi ghee and offer Bel Patra to Lord Shiva. Following this, perform Aarti by chanting mantras and lighting the lamp. Reciting Shiv Chalisa during the Pradosh fast is considered auspicious. Finally, engage in your favorite activities, and after completing the rituals, distribute Prasad among others and partake in it yourself.