Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: SRH ensure top-two finish after RR vs KKR washout, Rajasthan Royals to face RCB in eliminator

How Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) Circumvent Regulations with the Help of 'White Knights'

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Watch: MS Dhoni returns to hometown Ranchi day after CSK's IPL 2024 elimination

Som Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: SRH ensure top-two finish after RR vs KKR washout, Rajasthan Royals to face RCB in eliminator

How Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) Circumvent Regulations with the Help of 'White Knights'

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

7 signs and symptoms of PCOS

10 cooling indoor plants for summer

Fibre rich foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Gullak 4 trailer: Mishra family witness clash between parenting and adulthood, fans say 'this show should never end'

Fear Song: Jr NTR turns sea red by slashing army of baddies, Anirudh warns about his fury in first song of Devara

HomeSpeak Up

Speak Up

Som Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 3:58 PM on May 20 and end at 5:39 PM on May 21.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pradosh Vrat is a monthly observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This fast is observed on Trayodashi, the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. Devotees believe that by observing the Pradosh fast and offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, they can find relief from life's troubles and have their wishes fulfilled. The Pradosh Vrat during Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) this month is considered especially powerful. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month: once during Amavasya (the new moon) in Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) and once during Poornima (the full moon) in Shukla Paksha. 

Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Date and Timing

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 3:58 PM on May 20 and end at 5:39 PM on May 21. Since the Pradosh fast is observed during the Pradosh period, the fast will be held on Monday, May 20. The worship for Pradosh Vrat is traditionally performed in the evening.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

While Pradosh Vrat is primarily observed to worship Lord Shiva and is believed to grant all kinds of happiness and relief from troubles, Som Pradosh Vrat holds additional significance related to both Lord Shiva and the Moon. Observing the Som Pradosh fast is believed to bring happiness and prosperity through the blessings of Lord Shiva and to alleviate Chandra Dosha through the grace of the Moon God. Individuals with Chandra Dosha in their horoscope may benefit from observing the Som Pradosh fast.

Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, begin by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. Offer water to the Sun God, then prepare the altar by spreading a clean cloth and placing the idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Bathe the idols with Panchamrit and apply white sandalwood tilak to Lord Shiva.

Light a lamp with desi ghee and offer Bel Patra to Lord Shiva. Following this, perform Aarti by chanting mantras and lighting the lamp. Reciting Shiv Chalisa during the Pradosh fast is considered auspicious. Finally, engage in your favorite activities, and after completing the rituals, distribute Prasad among others and partake in it yourself.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was based on real-life event, later became...

Viral video: People of this tribe walk on 10-feet-high sticks, here's the reason

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli drops massive hint on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan ahead of RCB vs CSK clash

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Viaan Kapoor: The Humble Visionary Behind the Scenes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement