Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 17, 2024, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    Many actresses in the film industry have worked in hit films and gained popularity but soon lost their stardom due to personal or professional reasons. Today, we will tell you about one such actress from the South film industry who made waves and was touted to be a superstar but her career was ruined after she fell in love with a married man. 

    We are talking about Nikita Thukral who was brought up in Mumbai and completed her M.A. in Economics from Kishinchand Chellaram College in the city. Nikita Thukral was first discovered by producer D Ramanaidu and he soon offered her his upcoming film 'Hai' (2002). 

    Nikita Thukral then did not look back and starred opposite Fahadh Faasil in 'Kaiyethum Doorath'. The film did not succeed at the box office. She then did some supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Kurumbu' and 'Sambaram'. In 2005, Nikita Thukral broadened her horizons and appeared in Venkat Prabhu's film 'Saroja'. Her song in the film 'Kodana Kodi' went viral after it was released

    Nikita Thukral enjoyed a promising career, having worked in dozens of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, howeverher career was ruined after she had an affair with a married actor. 

    Nikita Thukral fell in love with Kannada star Darshan while working on screen. Darshan was already married during this time but their love grew and soon, the news of Nikita Thukral and Darshan's relationship became the talk of the town.

    Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi also made grave allegations against Nikita Thukral and registered a case with the police. Vijayalakshmi also accused Darshan of assault and domestic violence. The police arrested Darshan after the complaint from his wife and Nikita Thukral was also punished.

    There was such uproar about Nikita Thukral's and Darshan's affair that the Kannada Film Producers Association banned Nikita Thukral from the industry for three years. Kannada Film Producers Association cited discord in the family life of her co-star as the reason behind banning the actress.

    It was Darshan's wife who had appealed Kannada Film Producers Association to take action against Nikita Thukral. 

    The ban on the actress was lifted later but Nikita Thukral became a controversial figure and no filmmaker wanted to risk working with her. This made Nikita Thukral quit the film industry and acting for good.

    In 2017, Nikita Thural married businessman Gagandeep Singh Mago. The couple has a daughter together and Nikita Thukral now spends all her time with her family, away from the world of glitz and glamour. 

