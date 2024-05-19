Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

'Just because you can...': Rajkummar Rao recalls losing films to star kids, says 'it is being unfair'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

7 best cities for students

Vitamin D-rich yellow fruits to reduce bad cholesterol levels 

Methuselah: World's oldest tree which is 4855 years old, it is in...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Social media is abuzz with videos of a giant blue meteor lighting up the skies over Spain and Portugal.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media is buzzing with videos of a giant blue, shiny object lighting up the sky, with users claiming it to be a meteor spotted over Spain and Portugal. One particularly viral video, shared on X by user Collin Rugg, captures the stunning spectacle and has sparked widespread amazement.

Rugg's post reads, "Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal." He describes the sight as "insane" and mentions that early reports suggest the blue light was visible "darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometers."

While it remains unconfirmed whether the meteor hit the Earth's surface, Rugg notes that some reports suggest it may have fallen near the town of Castro Daire, while others indicate a possible landing closer to Pinheiro.

Another popular video from a different location also showcases the meteor. Viewers can see the brilliant object streaking across the sky, providing a captivating view of the celestial event.

NASA explains that when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at high speeds and burn up, they create the bright fireballs or "shooting stars" known as meteors. These meteoroids range in size from tiny dust grains to small asteroids.

Rugg's video has generated significant attention, with one amazed viewer commenting, "So friggin cool! Hope nobody got hurt." Another user described it as "a once in a lifetime sight," while others expressed similar awe and excitement.

One user remarked, "This has got to be the craziest meteor footage I’ve ever seen. I bet seeing it in person was mind blowing." Another added, "That’s crazy! Mad props to the person that was able to get this footage!" and another enthused, "What a sight to behold, truly! Marvelous."

The mesmerizing nature of the event captivated viewers, with one noting, "Mesmerizing… in fact, so mesmerizing that people forget they are even recording lol." Another shared a personal anecdote: "I saw one of these over rural Central California once, with two other people. I seriously had time to think 'we're going the way of the dinosaurs.' We checked the news and the radio, nothing, and it must have burned up without hitting anything."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Elephant uproots massive tree with its immense force, internet is shocked

Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to five-day police custody

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement