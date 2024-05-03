Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

In 2005, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali stunned moviegoers across the globe with his drama Black. Apart from the stellar performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, it was 10-year-old Ayesha Kapur who left the audience in awe of her. The movie revolves around, Michelle McNally (played by Ayesha as junior Michelle, and Rani Mukerji as adult Michelle) and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Bachchan). After the film's release, Ayesha earned numerous awards in the supporting actor category. Little Michelle is all grown-up, and her latest photos will make you feel nostalgic. Let's take a look at her photos. (Images source: Instagram)