Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Do you all remember Ayesha Kapur from Amitabh Bachchan's Black? Here's how the little one looks now after 19 years of film.
In 2005, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali stunned moviegoers across the globe with his drama Black. Apart from the stellar performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, it was 10-year-old Ayesha Kapur who left the audience in awe of her. The movie revolves around, Michelle McNally (played by Ayesha as junior Michelle, and Rani Mukerji as adult Michelle) and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Bachchan). After the film's release, Ayesha earned numerous awards in the supporting actor category. Little Michelle is all grown-up, and her latest photos will make you feel nostalgic. Let's take a look at her photos. (Images source: Instagram)
1. Meet Michelle McNally aka Ayesha Kapur
Born on September 13, 1994, Ayesha is an Indian-German actress. She is the daughter of Dilip Kapur, the owner of Hidesign, a manufacturer and marketer of leather products including handbags and her mother Jacqueline is German. The actress grew up in Auroville and completed her schooling at Deerfield Academy. The actress then went to the US for further studies and completed her graduation from Columbia University.
2. Ayesha Kapur's life after Black
Ayesha was just 10 years old when she essayed the challenging role of young Michelle (Rani Mukerji) who was blind and deaf in the movie. After Black, she also starred in the movie Sikandar in 2009 wherein she essayed the role of a young Kashmiri Muslim girl called Nasreen.
3. Fitness expert Ayesha Kapur
Ayesha Kapur is an IIN-certified Nutrition Health Coach and fitness expert. Ayesha also makes reels on Instagram related to nutrition, self-care, and mindfulness. Ayesha has a verified Instagram handle with 16.7 followers.
4. Entrepreneur Ayesha Kapur
In 2010, Ayesha started her own business with her mother Jacqueline named Ayesha Accessories. The products from her brand include jewellery, scarves, sunglasses, bags, hair accessories and other essentials.
5. Is Ayesha Kapur making a comeback in films?
As per reports, Ayesha is making her debut as a leading lady in the film Hari Om. The movie also features Raghuvir Yadav, Soni Razdan, and Anshuman Jha. In a statement, Ayesha said, "I am excited about getting back into acting and shooting for Hari Om. It’s a sweet, family film that will touch a chord with everyone in some way." The release date of the film has not been announced yet.