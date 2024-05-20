Twitter
Meet Lakhan Jha, Bihar man who has made world record for eating maximum number of rasgullas, at one time he can eat…

Belonging to Kharauna village in Madhubani, Lakhan has achieved a rare feat. At his nephew Munna's wedding, he ate 718 rasgullas, a record that is still unbeatable today.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 20, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Everybody loves rasgullas but some people take their love to exceed, which ends up going viral.

One such person is Lakhan Jha who made a record for eating. His tales of feasting are popular throughout Mithila. He eats excessively so that even ten men together can’t beat his appetite. 

Belonging to Kharauna village in Madhubani, Lakhan has achieved a rare feat. At his nephew Munna's wedding, he ate 718 rasgullas, a record that is still unbeatable today. He broke the record of his neighbour Kamal Misir from the village of Navani, who had eaten 690 rasgullas. 

While talking about his talent, Lakhan says, "It's nothing special, it's just a habit since childhood. We used to challenge each other with friends from an early age to see who would eat more at feasts. Khali Mohan used to give me tough competition, but now he can't keep up with me anymore. Our inspiration was our uncle, Balram Jha. Seeing him at feasts used to motivate me."

Despite being 55 years old, Lakhan’s record remains intact.

 
