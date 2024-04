Horrific! 14-Year-Old Boy Assaulted By Classmates, Object Inserted In Private Part In Delhi School

A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a school, triggering protests in East Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused has been detained and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, police said adding the victim's family suspects more students might have been involved in the assault.