Meet Gopi Thotakura Indias First Space Tourist Flying with Jeff Bezoss Blue Origin

Know About Gopi Thotakura, India's First 'Space Tourist' Flying With Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Gopichand Thotakura, an entrepreneur and pilot from Andhra Pradesh has been chosen among a few of those people who will join the elite crew of Blue Origin's New Shepard- 25 (NS- 25) mission. As part of the elite mission, Thotakura will make a journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere along with five other crew members.