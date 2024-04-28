This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

Kader Khan started his career as a professor and later went on to write 100 films and acted in 300 movies. Sadly. the late veteran artiste was ignored in his final days.

Bollywood has seen the biggest of writers and comedians. Here's an artiste, who aced in both departments. He was not only an intelligent writer, but an ace performer. He would easily play a baddie and make us laugh out loud with his comic characters. It's been six years since Kader Khan passed away, but whenever you see his film, it feels that he's still around. That's the magic he has left on his millions of fans.

Kader Khan's background

Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 22, 1937. Khan had three brothers, Shams ur Rehman, Fazal Rehman and Habib ur Rehman. Later, Khan was raised in the Kamathipura neighbourhood of Mumbai after his family moved there from Kabul. He used to stay in a slum with his family. His friends and other kids in the locality were busy doing odd jobs to earn Rs 2 per day. Kader wanted to do the same, to support the family. But at that time, his mother advised him to focus on studies, and not go for daily wages, or else he would be stuck in poverty.

Kader enrolled in a local municipal school and later in the Ismail Yusuf College, after which he graduated in Engineering specialising in Civil Engineering. Between 1970 and 1975, he taught at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Byculla as a professor of civil engineering. At the same time, he used to perform a play named Taash Ke Patey, and he got noticed by Dilip Kumar. The late acting legend signed him up for his next films, Sagina and Bairaag. He used to write plays for theatres and was offered to write the script of Jawani Diwani. He reportedly got Rs 1500 rupees to co-write the film.

Kader Khan as a screenwriter, dialogue writer

Rajesh Khanna gave him the break as a dialogue writer in his film Roti, and thereafter he wrote dialogue for his films, Maha Chor, Chhailla Babu, Dharam Kanta, Fifty Fifty, Naya Kadam, and Masterji. Kader further wrote script and screenplay for blockbusters, including Himmatwala, Jaani Dost, Sarfarosh, Justice Chaudhury, Farz Aur Kanoon, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Tohfa, Qaidi and Haisiyat. Kader was among the few writers who worked in two rival camps, Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. Kader even played an important role in penning dialogues for Amitabh Bachchan films, including Mr Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Satte Pe Satta, Inquilab, Giraftaar, Hum and Agneepath.

Kader Khan as actor

Kader Khan was initially cast as a baddie and antogonist roles. His son Sarfaraz Khan, his wife Azra, and his students advised him to quit playing negative roles. Kader decided to give up playing villain and worked as a supporting actor in more than 300 films. Some of his iconic performances include Karz Chukana Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Himmatwala, and Aaj Ka Daur. From 1989 onwards, he focused more on comedy with films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Ghar Parivar, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Taqdeerwala, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dulhe Raja, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Sooryavansham, Judaai, Aunty No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, and other movies.

Kader Khan's rift with Amitabh Bachchan

In a video interview, Kader Khan revealed that he refused to address Amitabh Bachchan as 'sirji', which led to differences between the two. The late veteran artiste who collaborated with Bachchan several times, didn't work with him on Khuda Gawah and even left Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati midway.

When Bollywood ignored Kader Khan in his last days

In 2014, Kader moved to Toronto due to health reasons. The Raja Babu actor suffered from supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease. After battling with disease for years, Kader Khan passed away on December 31, 2018. In an interview with IANS, Sarfaraz Khan said that his father was ignored by the film industry. In a report of Firstpost, Sarfaraz revealed that Govinda had not inquired about Kader Khan’s well-being even once.