'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Preity Zinta got scared after paps followed her to take pictures, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback alongside Sunny Deol in Lahore in 1947, on Sunday, got uncomfortable after paps followed her in Mumbai. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "guys, you all are scaring me." Sharing the video, the Viral wrote, "we didn't mean to Preity, you look so beautiful we can't stop ourselves from taking a byte."

Take a look:

After the video went viral, netizens started slamming the paps, one of the social media users commented, "It’s true.. give the woman space to walk and for her to hear who she’s talking to on the phone. The paps are borderline rude. It’s unacceptable!" The second one said, "rubbish you guys invading people's privacy stop your nonsense it's not funny."

Earlier, Preity was in Mullanpur and watched the Punjab Kings' thrilling match against Delhi Capitals from the stands. For the match, Preity donned a Punjabi 'kudi' look. She wore a white suit with a stunning red 'phulkari dupatta.'

Ho gayi aaj ki Veer Zaara complete



Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/AsHK0ZWoh2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 23, 2024

Fans praised the actress for her timeless beauty. One of them wrote, "Aankhon mein hai nasha..zulfon mein hai ghata." The second one said, "She'll always be Zara for me." The third one said, "She will always be my forever crush I wanna be her so badly every feature is perfect."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta, known for her infectious smile, earlier made headlines with her latest real estate purchase. While she hasn't officially confirmed the news, there's buzz that the dimple girl might be returning to Mumbai.

Acquiring a flat in Bandra

Preity Zinta has reportedly invested in an apartment in the posh Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. According to Moneycontrol, this flat boasts a carpet area of 1,474 square feet and carries an estimated price tag of Rs 17.01 crore. It's situated in the sought-after Pali Hill area of Bandra.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.