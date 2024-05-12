Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight on highway, UP Police reacts

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Brown bread vs white bread: Which is better?

Fastest animals in world (land, air, & water)

10 seeds to boost iron levels in the body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Aamir Khan and the Sarfarosh team celebrated the 25th anniversary of the cult classic movie, which dealt with cross-border terrorism, with a special screening on Friday night.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan has revealed the team of Sarfarosh had concerns about the film getting cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to its references to Pakistan and the ISI. Khan and his Sarfarosh colleagues on Friday night celebrated the 25th anniversary of the cult classic movie, which dealt with cross-border terrorism, with a special screening. The John Matthew Matthan-directed movie was released in theatres on April 30, 1999, at the time of the Kargil conflict when tensions between India and Pakistan were high.

"In those days, there was a rule that you cannot name the country. We would say ‘neighbouring country’ or ‘friendly country’. So we were taking a risk, and (we didn’t know) whether the Censor board would pass the film or not because we had taken the name of Pakistan and the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). It had never happened before. There was some back and forth happening but our point was that if (LK) Advani ji can say (the name) in the parliament, then why can’t we say it in cinema halls. Fortunately, the film passed with no changes," Khan said before the screening of the film.

Sarfarosh revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), who meets and befriends a famous Pakistani ghazal singer, Gulfam Hassan (Naseeruddin Shah). Rathod’s life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan. Upon its release, the film received wide critical acclaim and commercial success. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Veteran actor Shah recalled the adulation that he received from the audience, especially from people of Pakistan, for playing the role of ghazal singer Hassan. "I get notifications on Facebook saying, 'I’m the original Gulfam Hassan'. This film was liked more in Pakistan. I haven’t been there in the last few years but whenever I went there, people always talked about Sarfarosh. They liked my work, even though I thought they would beat me up (mujhe laga joote maarenge), " Shah said.

The veteran said he was gripped by the script Sarfarosh after reading it. "I felt this is going to be an important film. It is an intelligent thriller. I loved the revelation of the character and the fact that I’ll get to enjoy singing in Jagjit bhai’s (Singh, ghazal singer) voice. I felt the film would succeed," he added.

Shah, 73, also talked about one of the scenes where his character chops off the ear of a young goat in Sarfarosh. "I had no problem doing that but the censor had a problem. They were like, 'do action but don’t show it.' I don’t understand this hypocrisy. So they actually cut out the shot where I bit the goat. It was a fake one (though). They said keep it out of frame. It was still very effective in terms of story because as a person we think he is refined, aesthetic, but he can do a thing like this. It was a monstrous touch." 

Matthew Matthan said he had kept the India-Pakistan terrorism angle of the film a secret from everyone, except for Khan and Shah. "Nobody had made a film about India and Pakistan, like what the real problem is. I wanted to keep that secret for survival and we managed. Only Aamir and Naseer were told about it. Sonali had understood a bit but nobody else knew it," the director said.

Sonali Bendre, who played Khan’s love interest in the movie, said she is grateful to the director for offering a role that had more depth and seemed real. "At that time, I was getting glamorous roles and it was all about body and looks. I’ll always be thankful to John as he saw me in a way which I was in real-life somewhere. Nobody was giving me this kind of role. So, for me to get this role was exciting. It was so me, the realness of it (I liked it)," Bendre added.

Mukesh Rishi, who played the role of Inspector Saleem Ahmed, said it was Khan who offered him the key character in Sarfarosh, while they were filming for the 1995 film Baazi. "Aamir had told me about this story during the climax shoot of Baazi. That time I was playing the role of a villain. After he told the story, he asked, 'Will you do it?' I said, 'I've no reason to say no to the film.' Ashutosh Gowariker (director of Baazi) said, 'You’ll have to give test.' I was okay with it. John sir had given me a few lines and I did the test and they liked it. Sarfarosh is a beautiful part of my career," Rishi said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple, to hit campaign trail with mega roadshow on first day of bail

Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's hostage rescue drama releases online, here's where you can watch

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement