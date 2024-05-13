Twitter
Israel opens new border crossing into North Gaza to 'increase aid routes'

Israel opens new border crossing into North Gaza to ‘increase aid routes'

Israeli tanks recently took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing from Egypt, further complicating humanitarian access

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:51 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Israel's military announced the opening of a new border crossing into the northern Gaza Strip, known as the 'Western Erez' crossing. This decision comes amid concerns from aid agencies about the limited aid reaching Gaza's residents.

The United Nations reported difficulties in receiving aid through Gaza's main crossings, with closures exacerbating the humanitarian situation. Israeli tanks recently took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing from Egypt, further complicating humanitarian access.

While Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom southern crossing, aid groups still face challenges in transporting supplies due to security concerns.

The Israeli army stated that the new crossing aims to increase aid routes to Gaza, especially the northern region. This development follows the transfer of fuel and coordination of flour shipments by international organisations.

Despite these efforts, transporting aid remains difficult, with destroyed roads and checkpoints hindering movement between Gaza's south and north. Additionally, logistical centres of aid groups are primarily located in the south.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated with Hamas's attack on Israel in October, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with thousands of casualties reported. The toll includes civilians, with both sides experiencing casualties.

