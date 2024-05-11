RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 62 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 marks their first encounter this season. Both teams are approaching a crucial stage in the league, with only two matches remaining before the playoffs.

Currently, Delhi Capitals hold the advantage in the standings with 12 points, positioning them well for a playoff spot. However, RCB is not far behind in seventh place with 10 points, showing strong form with four consecutive wins. A victory against DC would significantly enhance RCB's chances of advancing to the playoffs, although they still require other results to go their way. Their recent triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs has boosted their net run rate to +0.217.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals secured a vital win in their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs, but their negative net run rate (-0.316) remains a concern. In addition to winning their remaining matches, the 2020 finalists must also focus on improving their net run rate to solidify their position in the top four.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, 62nd Match

Date & Time: May 12, 07:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Abhishek Porel

Batters: Virat Kohli (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Jake Fraser McGurk (Vice Captain), Tristan Stubbs

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Dayal

RCB vs DC My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Frazer McGurk, Faf Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Will Jacks, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

