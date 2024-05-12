Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

First Indian film to be insured was released 25 years ago, earned five times its budget, gave Bollywood three stars

Mother’s Day Special: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha talks on motherhood, fixing inequalities for moms in India | Exclusive

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Akhilesh Yadav to Asaduddin Owaisi, list of key candidates in Phase 4

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

Eggs vs paneer: Which has more protein?

7 vegetable juices effective in reducing bad cholesterol

This Mughal king used to drink Gangajal everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

Meet superstar, rejected for looks, called B-grade, heroines refused to work with him; he then gave India's biggest hit

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mother’s Day Special: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha talks on motherhood, fixing inequalities for moms in India | Exclusive

Expecting mom Richa Chadha speaks exclusively to DNA about motherhood for Mother's Day 2024

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 12, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

article-main
Richa Chadha is expecting her first child this year
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In February this, actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced that they were expecting their first child. The two actors have been dating for years and married since 2022. Ahead of Mother’s Day 2024, Richa speaks to DNA exclusively about waiting for motherhood, why working while pregnant need not be glorified for all women, and what she feels needs to be changed for all moms in India.

Richa Chadha promoted her new web series Heeramandi while pregnant. Many media outlets and fans applauded her for it but the actress does not want people to dwell on it. She says, “I feel I am very privileged being an actor. Yes, it is challenging for my body to be in this situation. But you read horror stories of women being forced to deliver babies on a thela or in a tent because there were no beds in the hospital. These are the stories that we should highlight. We should not forget that while I may have access to a car and a driver, but a lot of women in this country don’t have that luxury where they can avoid taking a rickshaw or the potholes in Mumbai.”

Richa says that people should recognise her privilege and while it is a challenging feat, just doing her job while pregnant needs no glorification. “I don’t feel I am doing anything great. Yes, it is a challenging time but it also feels special. I have a growing baby inside me who gets to feel what it is like promoting a Sanjay Leela Bhansali series, as well as going to Sundance Film Festival. These are little cute things. It doesn’t need glorification. I don’ feel it is something special,” says the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

In fact, Richa says that what people should focus on is how to reduce inequality for all mothers and expecting moms in India. She explains, “I have seen women work immediately after delivering babies, and there are others who don’t need to as they can afford child care. Those are the things we need to figure out, this inequality.”

As the time for her delivery draws nearer, has motherhood finally hit her? The actress responds, “It still hasn’t hit me. I think it will hit me when I actually deliver. Right now, it’s just a biological thing that is happening. Mentally, I think it will take time to hit me.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

Meet woman who started business at 21 but failed, then earned Rs 10 crore by...

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement