Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Despite a strong start, the Mumbai Indians struggled in the middle overs and could only reach 139 runs.

Courtesy: X @IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs by defeating the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Eden Gardens. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR managed to score 157 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in a match that was shortened to 16 overs per side due to a delayed start caused by rain. Venkatesh Iyer was the standout performer for KKR, scoring 42 runs off 21 balls, while Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each for MI. Say hello to the first team to qualify for the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs



get the much-awaited ‘Q’



Which other teams will join them? #KKRvMI | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/U9x2kVT9GI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2024 Despite a strong start, the Mumbai Indians struggled in the middle overs and could only reach 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets within the stipulated 16 overs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.