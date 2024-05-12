Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh was using 27 email accounts, police says he feared being...

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

7 signs of confident people

India's 8 highest-paid TV actors

10 signs that you are consuming too much salt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

HomeCricket

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Despite a strong start, the Mumbai Indians struggled in the middle overs and could only reach 139 runs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:41 AM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs by defeating the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Eden Gardens. 

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR managed to score 157 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in a match that was shortened to 16 overs per side due to a delayed start caused by rain. Venkatesh Iyer was the standout performer for KKR, scoring 42 runs off 21 balls, while Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each for MI. 

Despite a strong start, the Mumbai Indians struggled in the middle overs and could only reach 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets within the stipulated 16 overs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

'Ramesh Awasthi Ke Samman Mein, Great Khali Maidaan Mein', top wresteler's road show for BJP candidate draws huge crowd

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement