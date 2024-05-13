Twitter
Israel opens new border crossing into North Gaza to 'increase aid routes'

Bollywood

Meet actress from royal family, gave blockbuster at 20, refused to work with any hero except one, ruined career, now...

This actress belonged to a royal family, had a dream Bollywood debut at 20, but ruined it all with one decision

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

The actress from royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20
    The end of 1980s was a time of change in Bollywood. Established stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Vinod Khanna were fading or becoming less impactful at the box office. As a result, a new crop of stars was needed. In 1989, one film promised that. Starring two newcomers, it rewrote box office records. But while the hero went on to be a superstar, the heroine faded away. And many in the industry say it was due to her own actions.

    The actress who only wanted to work with one hero

    Bhagyashree debuted in Bollywood in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya. She was 20, and her co-star Salman Khan was 24. The film was the highest-grosser of the year and established both of them as overnight stars. But even as Salman was inundated with film offers, Bhagyashree chose to play it safe. In 1990, she married Himalaya Dassani, and thus began an unusual phase of her career. She made it clear that after marriage, she would work only opposite her husband and no other hero. The two did three films together – Qaid Mein Bulbul, Tyagi, and Paayal. All bombed at the box office. Bhagyashree retired from films at the age of 24 as a result.

    Bhagyashree’s comeback and second innings

    In 1997, Bhagyashree did make a brief comeback working in Kannada and Telugu films. However, it wasn’t until 2006 that the actress returned to films full time. This time, however, she worked in supporting roles, appearing in big films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. More recently, Bhagyashree has appeared in Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam, and even reunited with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last year.

    Bhagyashree’s royal lineage

    Bhagyashree is one of the few Bollywood stars who hail from royal families. She is the granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the erstwhile princely state of Sangli. This makes her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, the titular Raja of Sangli, and her a princess.

