Meet actress who charged 5 times as much as Salman Khan, made him ‘unemployed’, quit films after blockbuster debut for…

Meet actress who quit films after blockbuster debut and made Salman Khan 'unemployed' for six months.

Several actresses who started their journey with a blockbuster, later quit film industry for some or the other reason. One such actress who belongs from a royal family, quit films after blockbuster debut with Salman Khan.

The actress we are talking about was paid 5 times as much as Salman Khan in her debut film and became a superstar. However, she decided to quit the film industry soon after her debut to focus on her marriage. She did make a comeback to films, however, couldn't make a mark as lead actress. She is none other than Bhagyashree.

Hailing from the royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, Bhagyashree is the daughter of Shrimant Akhand Soubhagyavati Rani Rajyalakshmi Patwardhan, the wife of the fourth and last King of Sangli, Maharaja Vijaysinghraje Patwardhan. She made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya and with that, she became a superstar.

According to reports, Salman Khan was paid Rs 31000 for the movie, however, Bhagyashree, who was a debutant, charged Rs 1.5 lakh for the movie, which is 5 times more than the actor’s fees. Not only this, Salman also revealed in an interview that after the movie, he became 'unemployed' for six months.

During the IIFA Awards, Salman Khan said that after Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree took all the credit for the movie and quit films because she wanted to be married, however, he was left with no work for 6 months. The actor said, “After Maine Pyar Kiya was released, Bhagyashree decided she didn't want to work anymore, because she wanted to get married. Aur wo pura credit leke chali gayi. For six months, I had no movie. And that's when a 'devta saman aadmi' , Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. My father at that point of time paid 2000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy's office and paid Rs. 5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those Rs. 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!"

Bhagyashree had left all her luxuries to marry her beau Himalaya. Though her parents were against their marriage, she decided to make a difficult decision. She said to Himalaya "If you love me, then take me with you. I am going to leave home." Himalaya reached her house in 15 minutes and they both tied the knot in a temple in the presence of Himalaya's parents, Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, and some friends.

Even though Maine Pyaar Kiya turned out to be a blockbuster, Bhagyashree decided to quit films for the love of her husband and family. She did make a comeback to films in 1992 with films like Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Tyagi, and Paayal, however, the films failed to perform well at the box office. Himalaya and Bhagyashree have now been married for over 30 years and have a son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.