Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's first elephant acupuncture treats baby elephant Bani at Wildlife SOS

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,65,000

The success of AI anchors in new age newsrooms

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, passes away

Mixed Reality in Elections: How Flam supercharged Dr. Shashi Tharoor’s campaign with a Visual Experience

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first elephant acupuncture treats baby elephant Bani at Wildlife SOS

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,65,000

The success of AI anchors in new age newsrooms

Indian batters with most runs for RCB in IPL history

Bad sequels of good Bollywood films

Stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

HomeTechnology

Technology

The success of AI anchors in new age newsrooms

AI-powered news delivery excels in efficiency and scalability, significantly cutting operational costs by reducing the need for large staff during non-peak hours or for instant breaking news coverage.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The integration of artificial intelligence in the media industry is not just a trend but a revolutionary shift, particularly in how news is delivered. AI news anchors, epitomized by pioneering efforts in the field, are reshaping the broadcasting landscape with their ability to provide news around the clock, support multiple languages, and streamline newsroom operations. These AI anchors offer a level of consistency and reliability that is challenging for human anchors to match, revolutionizing the way information is disseminated and consumed on a global scale.

AI-powered news delivery excels in efficiency and scalability, significantly cutting operational costs by reducing the need for large staff during non-peak hours or for instant breaking news coverage. Moreover, AI anchors can handle repetitive tasks with unmatched precision, allowing newsrooms to allocate more resources toward investigative and analytical journalism, thus enhancing the quality and depth of news reporting.

In this transformative landscape, one example is Sana, India Today's AI news anchor, who recently achieved international recognition. At the prestigious International News Media Association Global Media Awards held in 

London, Sana not only captivated global audiences but also clinched two significant awards, including the coveted first place in the category of ‘Best Use of AI in Customer-Facing Products’ for the entry titled ‘Human Collaborative AI Anchors: AI-Led Newsroom Transformation’. This recognition underscores Sana's pivotal role in enhancing how newsrooms operate, seamlessly integrating AI with human journalistic expertise.

The success of Sana highlights a broader trend: while AI anchors bring numerous benefits to the table, they complement rather than replace the critical and emotional depth provided by human journalists. The nuanced capabilities of human reporters—providing context, analysis, and emotional engagement—are still irreplaceable. However, AI like Sana helps in bridging the gap between efficiency and depth by enabling newsrooms to operate more dynamically and responsively.

The integration of AI in journalism, exemplified by initiatives like that of the India Today Group, suggests a future where AI and human journalists collaborate more seamlessly. As technology continues to evolve, this partnership will likely become more nuanced, with AI taking on more complex roles and supporting journalists in new and innovative ways. This blend of technological efficiency and human insight is poised to set new standards in the news industry, making the use of AI in newsrooms not just an innovation but an essential component of modern journalism.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Zomato enters a new segment, to now offer free access to…

    TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard online

    Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

    Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden threatens to withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement