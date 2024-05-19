'Just because you can...': Rajkummar Rao recalls losing films to star kids, says 'it is being unfair'

Rajkummar Rao revealed that he lost films to star kids during the start of his career.

Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor which is set to hit the theatres on May 31st. It is a romantic sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Recently, while speaking to producer Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao discussed their upcoming film and revealed that he had lost film roles to star kids. He said, "Sometimes they are using it as a toll to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an oustider and lost opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn’t attend a party so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

He said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’. Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and saying, ‘Hi I am here to make contact' is. But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part."

He further mentioned, "I my mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

Mr & Mrs Mahi revolves around two distinctive persons, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), coming together and forming a partnership for life. However, their imperfectly perfect partnership has to fight against all odds and discover the power behind their dreams.

In the film, Mahendra gets a chance to revive his dream of serving in cricket and decides to coach his wife Mahima to play for India. The trailer is 2.53 minutes long, but it gives you several moments that leave you impressed. The trailer beautifully offers a mesmerising glimpse into a narrative brimming with dreams, aspirations and an imperfectly perfect love story of Mahendra and Mahima that can surely impress the audiences. Following yesterday’s captivating poster launch, the first glimpse of the trailer was released on Star Sports, inviting its viewers to witness the magic first-hand.