Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

'Just because you can...': Rajkummar Rao recalls losing films to star kids, says 'it is being unfair'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Anushka Sharma gets emotional as Virat Kohli's RCB qualifies for playoffs in IPL 2024

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

7 best cities for students

Vitamin D-rich yellow fruits to reduce bad cholesterol levels 

Methuselah: World's oldest tree which is 4855 years old, it is in...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Just because you can...': Rajkummar Rao recalls losing films to star kids, says 'it is being unfair'

Rajkummar Rao revealed that he lost films to star kids during the start of his career.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rajkummar Rao
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor which is set to hit the theatres on May 31st. It is a romantic sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Recently, while speaking to producer Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao discussed their upcoming film and revealed that he had lost film roles to star kids. He said, "Sometimes they are using it as a toll to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an oustider and lost opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn’t attend a party so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’. Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and saying, ‘Hi I am here to make contact' is. But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part."

He further mentioned, "I my mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

Mr & Mrs Mahi revolves around two distinctive persons, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), coming together and forming a partnership for life. However, their imperfectly perfect partnership has to fight against all odds and discover the power behind their dreams. 

In the film, Mahendra gets a chance to revive his dream of serving in cricket and decides to coach his wife Mahima to play for India. The trailer is 2.53 minutes long, but it gives you several moments that leave you impressed. The trailer beautifully offers a mesmerising glimpse into a narrative brimming with dreams, aspirations and an imperfectly perfect love story of Mahendra and Mahima that can surely impress the audiences. Following yesterday’s captivating poster launch, the first glimpse of the trailer was released on Star Sports, inviting its viewers to witness the magic first-hand. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

Mukesh Ambani to bring these six global brands to India, Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore company to…

'If only we are smart enough...': Narayana Murthy was asked how AI will hurt job prospects

Viral video: Man sets up makeshift hammock on bus, internet reacts

Mahindra announces massive Rs 120000000000 plan, betting big on…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement