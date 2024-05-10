Mixed Reality in Elections: How Flam supercharged Dr. Shashi Tharoor’s campaign with a Visual Experience

An app-free Mixed Reality experience that delivers the message with a visual delight

India's 2024 General Elections are witnessing a tech revolution. Political campaigns, always keen to reach voters, are now embracing powerful tools like Flam's AI-powered Mixed Reality (MR) experiences.



This innovative approach was recently showcased in Kerala by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP for Trivandrum. As part of his "Scan Me" campaign, he collaborated with Flam to create a unique "Mixed Reality Postcard." These postcards, when scanned with a phone's camera (no app download needed!), came alive with a personalized video message from Dr. Tharoor himself.



Flam, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based startup, uses MR to transform brand communication and advertising. Their technology creates captivating experiences directly on smartphones without the hassle of app downloads. Dr. Tharoor himself took to Twitter to praise Flam's "innovative use of Mixed Reality tech" for maximizing voter engagement. He even hailed Flam as a "pioneer of tech-enabled mass communication."



According to Shourya Agarwal, Flam's co-founder, the company's core mission is to "cultivate deeper audience engagement and dismantle communication barriers." Their platform empowers organizations to connect with their target demographics in a more impactful and meaningful way.

Dr. Tharoor's successful campaign with Flam is a prime illustration of how modern technology can revolutionize information dissemination. Flam is ushering in a new era of political communication, beckoning us toward a future brimming with the possibilities of MR.