Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

Kerela Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Kerala showcases key candidates from major political parties across various constituencies. Rajmohan Unnithan of the Congress is contesting in Kasaragod, while the BJP's C Raghunath is standing in Kannur. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, is in the fray in Wayanad, and VK Sreekandan is contesting from Palakkad. Suresh Gopi from the BJP is a prominent candidate in Thrissur, and KJ Shine from the CPM is contesting in Ernakulam. Shashi Tharoor from the Congress is vying for Thiruvananthapuram, competing against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. KC Venugopal from the Congress is contesting in Alappuzha, and Adoor Prakash is representing the Congress in Attingal.
Key Battleground Constituencies
Thiruvananthapuram is a high-profile seat witnessing a fierce battle between the Congress and the BJP. Ernakulam, known for its urban electorate, sees close contests between the Congress and the Left. Pathanamthitta has become crucial due to the Sabarimala issue, with the BJP, Congress, and Left vying for dominance. Thrissur, with its mix of urban and rural voters, frequently sees tight races between the Congress and Left parties. Kasaragod, dealing with communal and developmental issues, witnesses fierce competition between the Congress and BJP.
Election Results 2024
Exit polls for the Kerala Lok Sabha elections started on June 1, 2024, immediately after the final vote is cast. The official election results will be released by the Election Commission of India on the evening of June 4, 2024, following the completion of the vote count. These exit polls will provide early insights into the election results based on surveys and voter input, indicating potential winners and the overall political landscape in Kerala.
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|K.C. Venugopal
|Alappuzha Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Smt. Shobha Surendran
|Alappuzha Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|AM Ariff
|Alappuzha Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|K Radhakrishnan
|Alathur Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Ms. Ramya Haridas
|Alathur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|T N Sarasu
|Alathur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Adoor Prakash
|Attingal Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|V. Muraleedharan
|Attingal Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|V Joy
|Attingal Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Prof. C Raveendranath
|Chalakudy Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|K A Unnikrishnan
|Chalakudy Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Benny Behanan
|Chalakudy Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|KJ Shine
|Ernakulam Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Dr. K S Radhakrishnan
|Ernakulam Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Hibi Eden
|Ernakulam Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Joyce George
|Idukki Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Sangeetha Viswanath
|Idukki Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Dean Kuriakose
|Idukki Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|C. Raghunath
|Kannur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|K. Sudhakaran
|Kannur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|21
|MV Jayarajan
|Kannur Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|22
|MV Balakrishnan
|Kasaragod Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|23
|Smt. M.L. Ashwini
|Kasaragod Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|24
|Rajmohan Unnithan
|Kasaragod Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|25
|N K Premachandran
|Kollam Kerala
|RSP
|TBD
|TBD
|26
|G Krishnakumar
|Kollam Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|27
|M Mukesh
|Kollam Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|28
|Thushar Vellappalli
|Kottayam Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|29
|Adv K Francis George
|Kottayam Kerala
|KEC
|TBD
|TBD
|30
|Thomas Chazhikadan
|Kottayam Kerala
|KEC(M)
|TBD
|TBD
|31
|Elamaram Kareem
|Kozhikode Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|32
|M.K. Raghavan
|Kozhikode Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|33
|M.T. Ramesh
|Kozhikode Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|34
|VA Vaseef
|Malappuram Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|35
|ET Mohammad Bashir
|Malappuram Kerala
|IUML
|TBD
|TBD
|36
|Dr. Abdul Salam
|Malappuram Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|37
|Kodikunnil Suresh
|Mavelikara Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|38
|Baiju Kalashala
|Mavelikara Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|39
|CA Arun Kumar
|Mavelikara Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|40
|A Vijayaraghavan
|Palakkad Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|41
|V.K. Sreekandan
|Palakkad Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|42
|C. Krishnakumar
|Palakkad Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|43
|Dr. TM Thomas Isaac
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|44
|Anto Antony
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|45
|Anil K Antony
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|46
|KS Hamsa
|Ponnani Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|47
|Dr. MP Abdurasmad Samdani
|Ponnani Kerala
|IUML
|TBD
|TBD
|48
|Smt. Niveditha Subramanian
|Ponnani Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|49
|Dr. Shashi Tharoor
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|50
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|51
|Pannyan Raveendran
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|52
|K. Muraleedharan
|Thrissur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|53
|Suresh Gopi
|Thrissur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|54
|VS Sunil Kumar
|Thrissur Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|55
|Shafi Parambil
|Vadakara Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|56
|Praful Krishna
|Vadakara Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|57
|KK Shailaja
|Vadakara Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|58
|Annie Raja
|Wayanad Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|59
|Rahul Gandhi
|Wayanad Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|60
|K Surendran
|Wayanad Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
