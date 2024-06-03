Twitter
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Kerala features prominent candidates from major political parties across various constituencies. Rajmohan Unnithan from the Congress is contesting in Kasaragod, while BJP's C Raghunath is standing in Kannur.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon
Kerela Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Kerala showcases key candidates from major political parties across various constituencies. Rajmohan Unnithan of the Congress is contesting in Kasaragod, while the BJP's C Raghunath is standing in Kannur. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, is in the fray in Wayanad, and VK Sreekandan is contesting from Palakkad. Suresh Gopi from the BJP is a prominent candidate in Thrissur, and KJ Shine from the CPM is contesting in Ernakulam. Shashi Tharoor from the Congress is vying for Thiruvananthapuram, competing against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. KC Venugopal from the Congress is contesting in Alappuzha, and Adoor Prakash is representing the Congress in Attingal.

Key Battleground Constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram is a high-profile seat witnessing a fierce battle between the Congress and the BJP. Ernakulam, known for its urban electorate, sees close contests between the Congress and the Left. Pathanamthitta has become crucial due to the Sabarimala issue, with the BJP, Congress, and Left vying for dominance. Thrissur, with its mix of urban and rural voters, frequently sees tight races between the Congress and Left parties. Kasaragod, dealing with communal and developmental issues, witnesses fierce competition between the Congress and BJP.

Election Results 2024

Exit polls for the Kerala Lok Sabha elections started on June 1, 2024, immediately after the final vote is cast. The official election results will be released by the Election Commission of India on the evening of June 4, 2024, following the completion of the vote count. These exit polls will provide early insights into the election results based on surveys and voter input, indicating potential winners and the overall political landscape in Kerala.

 Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates 

 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 K.C. Venugopal Alappuzha Kerala INC TBD TBD
2 Smt. Shobha Surendran Alappuzha Kerala BJP TBD TBD
3 AM Ariff Alappuzha Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
4 K Radhakrishnan Alathur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
5 Ms. Ramya Haridas Alathur Kerala INC TBD TBD
6 T N Sarasu Alathur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
7 Adoor Prakash Attingal Kerala INC TBD TBD
8 V. Muraleedharan Attingal Kerala BJP TBD TBD
9 V Joy Attingal Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
10 Prof. C Raveendranath Chalakudy Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
11 K A Unnikrishnan Chalakudy Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
12 Benny Behanan Chalakudy Kerala INC TBD TBD
13 KJ Shine Ernakulam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
14 Dr. K S Radhakrishnan Ernakulam Kerala BJP TBD TBD
15 Hibi Eden Ernakulam Kerala INC TBD TBD
16 Joyce George Idukki Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
17 Sangeetha Viswanath Idukki Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
18 Dean Kuriakose Idukki Kerala INC TBD TBD
19 C. Raghunath Kannur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
20 K. Sudhakaran Kannur Kerala INC TBD TBD
21 MV Jayarajan Kannur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
22 MV Balakrishnan Kasaragod Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
23 Smt. M.L. Ashwini Kasaragod Kerala BJP TBD TBD
24 Rajmohan Unnithan Kasaragod Kerala INC TBD TBD
25 N K Premachandran Kollam Kerala RSP TBD TBD
26 G Krishnakumar Kollam Kerala BJP TBD TBD
27 M Mukesh Kollam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
28 Thushar Vellappalli Kottayam Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
29 Adv K Francis George Kottayam Kerala KEC TBD TBD
30 Thomas Chazhikadan Kottayam Kerala KEC(M) TBD TBD
31 Elamaram Kareem Kozhikode Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
32 M.K. Raghavan Kozhikode Kerala INC TBD TBD
33 M.T. Ramesh Kozhikode Kerala BJP TBD TBD
34 VA Vaseef Malappuram Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
35 ET Mohammad Bashir Malappuram Kerala IUML TBD TBD
36 Dr. Abdul Salam Malappuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD
37 Kodikunnil Suresh Mavelikara Kerala INC TBD TBD
38 Baiju Kalashala Mavelikara Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
39 CA Arun Kumar Mavelikara Kerala CPI TBD TBD
40 A Vijayaraghavan Palakkad Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
41 V.K. Sreekandan Palakkad Kerala INC TBD TBD
42 C. Krishnakumar Palakkad Kerala BJP TBD TBD
43 Dr. TM Thomas Isaac Pathanamthitta Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
44 Anto Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala INC TBD TBD
45 Anil K Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala BJP TBD TBD
46 KS Hamsa Ponnani Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
47 Dr. MP Abdurasmad Samdani Ponnani Kerala IUML TBD TBD
48 Smt. Niveditha Subramanian Ponnani Kerala BJP TBD TBD
49 Dr. Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram Kerala INC TBD TBD
50 Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thiruvananthapuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD
51 Pannyan Raveendran Thiruvananthapuram Kerala CPI TBD TBD
52 K. Muraleedharan Thrissur Kerala INC TBD TBD
53 Suresh Gopi Thrissur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
54 VS Sunil Kumar Thrissur Kerala CPI TBD TBD
55 Shafi Parambil Vadakara Kerala INC TBD TBD
56 Praful Krishna Vadakara Kerala BJP TBD TBD
57 KK Shailaja Vadakara Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
58 Annie Raja Wayanad Kerala CPI TBD TBD
59 Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Kerala INC TBD TBD
60 K Surendran Wayanad Kerala BJP TBD TBD

