India

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

The battle for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat has traditionally seen a face-off between the BJP and the Congress, a pattern established since the city's first parliamentary elections in 1967. For the first time, the Congress is contesting the Chandigarh election in alliance with the AAP. Read more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Key Candidates and Battleground Analysis

The contest for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat traditionally pits the BJP against the Congress, a trend that has persisted since the city's first parliamentary elections in 1967. However, the 2024 election is particularly noteworthy as it culminates over a decade of anticipation for the main contenders—Sanjay Tandon of the BJP and Manish Tewari of the Congress.

For the first time, the Congress is contesting the Chandigarh election in alliance with the AAP. In contrast, the BJP and its traditional ally, Shiromani Akali Dal, have parted ways for this election.

The outcome of the election will be significantly influenced by the rehabilitation colonies and villages, which account for nearly half of Chandigarh's 6.6 lakh voters. These areas show a higher voter turnout compared to the sectorial grid, making them crucial in determining the winner.

Polling for Chandigarh's lone Lok Sabha seat took place on June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. The Election Commission will announce the official election result for 2024 soon after.

Key Candidates

Congress has fielded senior leader Manish Tewari, while the BJP has chosen Sanjay Tandon as its candidate. Despite winning two consecutive elections, Kirron Kher of the BJP has been replaced due to health concerns, giving Tandon the opportunity to contest this time.

As the election result for 2024 approaches, all eyes are on the candidates and their strategies to win over the crucial voter base in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Lok Sabha election result 2024 will reveal whether the BJP or Congress emerges victorious in this high-stakes battle.

Check Chandigarh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates:

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Sanjay Tandon Chandigarh Chandigarh BJP TBD TBD
2 Manish Tewari Chandigarh Chandigarh INC TBD TBD

