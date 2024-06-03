Twitter
This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Diljit Dosanjh opted for a no-turban look as he didn't cut his hair and wore a wig to stay true to Amar Singh Chamkila's real-life look for the Imtiaz Ali film.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh received immense love and praise for his brilliant performance as Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's film of the same name, which came out on Netflix in April this year. The singer-actor's no-turban look in the film sparked a debate with majority of the audiences appreciating his courageous decision to stay true to Chamkila's real-life look, while some saw it as a potential misrepresentation of Sikh identity.

Now, in a recent interview, Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has defended Diljit's decision and also applauded him for making India proud with his turban at international level. Talking to IndiaToday.in, the 83 actor said, "The film was like that where he had to show that look. The film was based on Chamkila and what we know is that he (Chamkila) did cut his hair, but at the same time, he also wore a turban sometimes. Now, if Imtiaz sir is making a biopic on Chamkila, the character and the film demand that look. As Imtiaz sir said, Diljit didn't cut his hair, it was a wig."

"Diljit didn't cut his hair for the film or the money, he would not do that. Moreover, the most important thing is to see where Diljit has actually taken that 'pagadi' (turban). When he was performing at Coachella, he was wearing the pagadi. He is making us so proud, the stadiums are full because of Diljit. We should all see that. You can't stop the trolls, they will take old stories and keep talking about it", he further added.

When Ammy was asked if he would let go of his turban for a film, he answered, "No, I won't. I won't even wear a wig for any role. This is my personal choice. Everyone has their choice. But I won't let go of my turban for anything."

Meanwhile, Ammy Virk will be seen next in the Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di. Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the Rakesh Dhawan directorial releases in cinemas on June 14. His next Bollywood release is Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Anand Tiwari, the romantic comedy hits theatres on July 19.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

