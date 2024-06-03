Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates Will Be Announced Soon

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

Most expensive divorces in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy and his symbiote fight aliens in trilogy's finale, film to release on...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

HomeIndia

India

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Prima facie, it appears that the car driver had suffered a heart attack, official said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after a 17-year-old teen allegedly killed two techies with his Porsche in Pune, a speeding car killed two persons in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Monday. In the accident, three people were also injured when the car driven by a 72-year-old man rammed into two-wheelers at a traffic intersection. The accident took place at Rajarampuri around 2.15 pm.

Vasant Chavan, who was driving the car, suffered injuries and died apparently after suffering a heart attack, an official said. CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on social media, in which Chavan's white car is seen ramming into a couple of two-wheelers at the traffic intersection before coming to a halt. Check the viral video here:

 

 

The deceased, who were on motorcycles, were flung into the air due to the impact, the official said. At the time of the accident, Chavan, a retired employee of the Kolhapur University, was on his way to Rajarampuri, he said.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said. Prima facie, it appears that the injured car driver had suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement