Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Prima facie, it appears that the car driver had suffered a heart attack, official said.

Days after a 17-year-old teen allegedly killed two techies with his Porsche in Pune, a speeding car killed two persons in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on Monday. In the accident, three people were also injured when the car driven by a 72-year-old man rammed into two-wheelers at a traffic intersection. The accident took place at Rajarampuri around 2.15 pm.

Vasant Chavan, who was driving the car, suffered injuries and died apparently after suffering a heart attack, an official said. CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on social media, in which Chavan's white car is seen ramming into a couple of two-wheelers at the traffic intersection before coming to a halt. Check the viral video here:

The deceased, who were on motorcycles, were flung into the air due to the impact, the official said. At the time of the accident, Chavan, a retired employee of the Kolhapur University, was on his way to Rajarampuri, he said.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said. Prima facie, it appears that the injured car driver had suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives, he added.

