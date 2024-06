Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

The Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024, was held in four phases, ensuring fair voting across the state. With key candidates like Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Digvijay Singh, attention now turns to the results, set to be announced soon.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 2024 Indian general election in Madhya Pradesh took place in four phases between April 19 and May 13, 2024, to elect 29 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Madhya Pradesh witnessed the Lok Sabha election being conducted in four phases to ensure smooth and fair polling across the state. This multi-phase approach aimed to accommodate the large electorate and maintain security and efficiency throughout the process. Key candidates are Shivraj Singh Chauhan(BJP), who contested from Vidisha, Digvijay Singh(Congress) from Rajgarh, and Jyotiraditya Scindia(BJP) from Guna. As the lok sabha chunav result is going to declare on June 4, 2024, attention shifts to the winning and losing candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.

Check Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seats and candidates