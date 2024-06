Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. In Tamil Nadu, the election took place in a single phase on April 19, 2024. This year’s election saw a significant voter turnout of 69.72%. Tamil Nadu, with its 39 constituencies, has traditionally been a battleground for two major political parties: DMK and AIADMK. DMK contributes as an important member of the newly formed INDIA bloc and AIADMK got separated from NDA to form a new coalition called, AIADMK+. Key candidates are Kalanidhi, who contested Veeraswamy(DMK) from Chennai North, K Annamalai(BJP) from Coimbatore, and R. Asokan(AIADMK) from Dharmapuri.

The Lok Sabha election result will be announced on June 4, 2024. Citizens are eager to know the winning candidates from major Tamil Nadu seats.

Check Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha seats and candidates