Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

Neha Sharma campaigned for her father Ajit Sharma, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Bhagalpur constituency in Bihar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 09:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Neha Sharma/Instagram
Neha Sharma's father Ajit Sharma contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bhagalpur in Bihar on an Indian National Congress ticket. Ajit Sharma became MLA from Bhagalpur assembly constituency in the 2014 by-election and retained his seat in 2015 and 2020 state elections. He hasn't been a member of Parliament (MP) from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat yet.

In a recent interview, the Crook actress shared how her father's political career has affected her career in the Hindi entertainment industry. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Neha said, "I started in Bollywood around 15 years back and my dad won his first election in 2014. So, we kind of started at the same time and he wasn't powerful back then. So, I never felt that people believed that her father was from Congress and that we support the opposition, so it's an issue. This has never backfired for me."

Neha campaigned for her father in the 2024 general elections. When she was asked if people from the opposition may have objected to her campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections, Neha answered, "I am not here to promote a particular party. I am just supporting my father, like any child would do for their parents. I am not campaigning for or against an ideology."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in the third season of the legal thriller series Illegal. Also starring Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, and Akshay Oberoi, Illegal season 3 premiered on JioCinema on May 29.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

