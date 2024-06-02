Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

Exit Poll 2024: Third straight term for NDA with massive majority, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here

This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls

Exit Poll 2024: Third straight term for NDA with massive majority, predicts India Today-Axis My India

8 non-dairy foods that help build strong bones

8 superfoods that help cleansing liver

6 most stressful cities in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here

Earlier on Saturday night, the Met Office predicted a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Regional Meteorological Centre at New Delhi predicted light-intensity rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Sunday.
"Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Ncr, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the met department said in a post on 'X'.
Earlier on Saturday night, the Met Office predicted a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and surrounding areas. "Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours." 
RWFC New Delhi said in a post on 'X'.The IMD on Saturday also issued an alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh), SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh), Rayalaseema and Yanam for five days, starting from June 1."Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam. 
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Hot, humid and discomfort weather is likely over SCAP on June 1, 2 and 4," IMD said in its bulletin.The weather office further said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on June 3 and 5." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

Lok Sabha Elections Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP win in BJD's bastion?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement