This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...

During the shoot of Devi, Nutan publicly slapped Sanjeev Kumar after reading about their alleged relationship in a magazine.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...
Nutan
Life can start on a good note, but we never know how it will end. Even superstars can face tragic endings. Today, we'll talk about Nutan, a top actress who later suffered from cancer and whose husband died in a fire accident.

Nutan Samarth Bahl was a prominent Indian actress in Hindi cinema. Over nearly four decades, she appeared in more than 80 film and won a record five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. In 1974, she was honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Early Life and Career

Born in Bombay to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth, Nutan began her career at 14 with the film Hamari Beti (1950). She gained recognition with Seema (1955), winning her first Filmfare Award. She won four more Best Actress awards for Sujata (1959), Bandini (1963), Milan (1967), and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978), with notable films including Anari (1959) and Saraswatichandra (1968).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the 1980s, Nutan transitioned to character roles, earning a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Meri Jung (1985). 

How was she related to Kajol?

Nutan had two sisters, actress Tanuja and Chatura, and a brother, Jaideep. Her parents separated before Jaideep's birth. Actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are her nieces. Kajol later matched Nutan's record for the most Filmfare Best Actress wins.

Despite Nutan being married to Naval Lt Commander Rajnish Bahl since 1959, rumors of an affair surfaced. During the shoot of Devi, Nutan publicly slapped Sanjeev after reading about their alleged relationship in a magazine, reportedly at her husband's insistence.

Later, in an interview, Nutan said, "My slapping Sanjeev Kumar became a much-talked about incident. He made a very careless, irresponsible statement about having an affair. That made me furious… I had to put him in his place. After I said what I had to, I cooled down and said, ‘let’s finish the love scene’."

Personal life:

Nutan married Indian Navy Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl on 11 October 1959 and had one son, Mohnish who is now an established television and film actor. Tragically, her husband died in a fire accident in his apartment in 2004.

Nutan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. In February 1991, she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after falling ill while filming Garajna and Insaniyat. She died on 21 February 1991 at 12:07 p.m. (IST).

