Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

Prateik Babbar recycles late mom Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram sarees for Mumbai screening of her film Manthan

Meet actor with no flop in 9 years, has grossed Rs 2500 crore, but is unable to find producer for next film due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

6 stunning images of space shared by NASA

Brown Sugar vs Honey: Which is healthier?

10 yoga asanas to look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Prateik Babbar recycles late mom Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram sarees for Mumbai screening of her film Manthan

Meet actor with no flop in 9 years, has grossed Rs 2500 crore, but is unable to find producer for next film due to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

Raveena Tandon took to social media and shared the police statement of 'false accusations' against her.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 09:06 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'
Raveena Tandon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Sunday, made headlines after a video of her being attacked by a mob in Mumbai circulated. In the clip, a group of people can be heard claiming that her driver hit a woman and the actress assaulted her in a drunken state.

However, later, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral and it was noticed that the car didn’t hit anyone and the accusations made against her were ‘false’. A senior police officer clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9 said that the complaint was false.

Raveena shared the news about 'false accusations' on social media

 "The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them," the DCP said while speaking to the Viral Bhayani.

When the argument got heated, Raveena came to the spot to check on her driver and tried to protect him from the mob. The duo went to the Khar police station to file complaints but subsequently withdrew them.

"This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints," DCP Rajtilak Roshan explained.

DCP Rajtilak Roshan further stated, "Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk."

The actress shared the screenshots of it on Instagram and Twitter and reacted to the false accusations. She even re-tweeted the comments of the social media users, one of the tweets read, “Disgusting behaviour! Not every case is #PunePorsche Case, you cannot just physically assault someone for no mistake of hers, the crowd who did so is cheap! This is how Mumbaikars are turning out to be? We all fight or get into arguments but this behaviour? Cheap!!! @TandonRaveena  happy to know you’re safe. But this is unacceptable.”

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement