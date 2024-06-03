Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

Raveena Tandon took to social media and shared the police statement of 'false accusations' against her.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Sunday, made headlines after a video of her being attacked by a mob in Mumbai circulated. In the clip, a group of people can be heard claiming that her driver hit a woman and the actress assaulted her in a drunken state.

However, later, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral and it was noticed that the car didn’t hit anyone and the accusations made against her were ‘false’. A senior police officer clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9 said that the complaint was false.

Raveena shared the news about 'false accusations' on social media

"The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them," the DCP said while speaking to the Viral Bhayani.

When the argument got heated, Raveena came to the spot to check on her driver and tried to protect him from the mob. The duo went to the Khar police station to file complaints but subsequently withdrew them.

"This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints," DCP Rajtilak Roshan explained.

DCP Rajtilak Roshan further stated, "Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk."

The actress shared the screenshots of it on Instagram and Twitter and reacted to the false accusations. She even re-tweeted the comments of the social media users, one of the tweets read, “Disgusting behaviour! Not every case is #PunePorsche Case, you cannot just physically assault someone for no mistake of hers, the crowd who did so is cheap! This is how Mumbaikars are turning out to be? We all fight or get into arguments but this behaviour? Cheap!!! @TandonRaveena happy to know you’re safe. But this is unacceptable.”

(With inputs from ANI)

