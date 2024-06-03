Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

Twitter
Mukesh Ambani recently added a new Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan finished in Kalahari gold to his convoy. The ‘bomb-proof’ car costs more than Rs 10 crore in India.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 08:43 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the second richest man in the country with a massive net worth of more than Rs 905964 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1935000 crore. Mukesh Ambani recently hosted an extravagant cruise party to celebrate the upcoming wedding of his younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and other popular celebrities were present at the cruise ship for the pre-wedding celebrations. Now, the Ambani family is back in India and Mukesh Ambani made a grand entrance while returning to his Rs 15000 crore home in Mumbai.

After landing in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani was spotted travelling in his gold Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan. For those who are unaware, Mukesh Ambani recently added a new Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan finished in Kalahari gold to his convoy. The ‘bomb-proof’ car costs more than Rs 10 crore in India.

The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard owned by Mukesh Ambani looks like any other Mercedes-Benz S-Class from the outside but it is almost 2 tonnes heavier than a regular sedan. The super-expensive car comes with reinforced tires that can run flat at up to 80 km/h. The car is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that generates 612 Ps and 830 Nm of peak torque. Its body has a special integrated shell and the car features a bullet and blast-proof, multi-layer glass. 

