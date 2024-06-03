Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy and his symbiote fight aliens in trilogy's finale, film to release on...

Twitter
Headlined by Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance is the final film in the Venom trilogy and is slated to release in theatres on October 25.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 08:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Venom: The Last Dance trailer/YouTube screengrab
The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film Venom: The Last Dance was unveiled on Monday. It shows the symbiote getting more powerful than ever but also developing a better sense of humour. 

It starts off with Tom Hardy's character of Eddie Brock warning the henchmen of the possible dangers if they mess with him. When they don't pay heed, the symbiote shields Eddie from their attack and flips the situation on its head as he devours them.

As Eddie and the symbiote are on the loose being tracked by the authorities, they turn fugitives as they travel across the planet. However, the symbiote soon reveals that those from his home planet have traced his exact location and are now planning an invasion on Earth. As the trailer progresses high-adrenaline sequence atop an aircraft makes for a compelling watch. 

The last sequence has the symbiote taking over a horse after Eddie asks him how fast he can run. The symbiote has only one answer, "Only one way to find out." As the symbiote takes over, the horse turns into a beast running across the mountains and different landscapes.

The official synopsis of Venom: The Last Dance reads, "In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. It is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Venom: The Last Dance in Indian cinemas on October 25, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (With inputs from IANS)

