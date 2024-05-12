Twitter
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke became a sleeper hit and will finally have a streaming release after almost an year of its theatrical release.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2024, 02:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theatres on June 2, 2023. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but its performances, music, direction, and humour won over the hearts of the audiences, leading to the movie emerging as a sleeper hit.

Made in Rs 35 crore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 88.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 116 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Even though the big-budget mythological drama Adipurush arrived two weeks after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara-starrer continued to ran for seven weeks in theatres. Adipurush's box office failure and immense criticism indirectly helped in maintaining the momentum of the romantic comedy.

Since its release in June, people had been waiting for its OTT release. And now after almost an year, JioCinema has announced that the film will start streaming on its platform from May 17 onwards. The streaming platform took to its social media handles and wrote, "ZaraHatkeZaraBachke streaming May 17 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Sara and Vicky's fans were elated seeing the much-awaited announcement. One of them wrote, "Finally, I request each and everyone coming across this tweet please do watch this movie. You'll definitely enjoy the performances and love this movie", while another added, "The most awaited OTT release is finally here."

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles.

READ | Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

