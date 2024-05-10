Search icon
PBKS Vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli Shines, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By 60 Runs

PBKS Vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli Shines, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By 60 Runs Virat Kohli starred as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on May 10. Virat Kohli anchored the innings as RCB posted a huge total of 241 for 7 in 20 overs. Kohli, who scored 92 runs off 47 balls in the game, crossed the mark of 1000 IPL runs against PBKS and thus became the first-ever batter in the history of the tournament to do it against three opponents. He already did it against DC and CSK. Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) and Cameron Green (46 off 27) also played crucial knocks after Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chasing the mammoth target, PBKS were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs

