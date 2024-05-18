Twitter
White House praises India's 'vibrant democracy', clarifies US President Biden's 'xenophobia' remarks

Responding to another question, Kirby said the India-US relationship has strengthened under PM Modi in particular during the last three years of the Biden administration. "Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer," he said.

May 18, 2024

Applauding the people of India for exercising their right to vote, the White House on Friday said there are not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. "Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

Kirby was responding to a question on the ongoing Indian elections, wherein over 969 million people are exercising their right to franchise at one million polling stations to elect 545 members of parliament from thousands of candidates representing as many as 2,660 registered political parties.

Responding to another question, Kirby said the India-US relationship has strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular during the last three years of the Biden administration. "Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer," he said.

"You saw it on a State visit (last visit). We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of course, which India is a part of. And then, just the people-to-people exchanges, and the military that we share with India," Kirby said.

"It's a very vibrant, very active partnership. We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi's leadership," said the White House official.

When asked if President Joe Biden believes that India and Japan are xenophobic countries, he replied in the negative and said the president was recently making a broader point.

"I mean, the president was making a broader point here about the vibrancy of our own democracy, here in the United States, and how inclusive and participatory it is," Kirby said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

