Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among Three Arrested, Show Cause Notice Issued To School

Haryana School Bus Accident: 3 arrested, show cause notice issued to Haryana school for functioning on Eid. Three people were arrested, including principal, as police issues show cause notice to the private school for operating on Eid holiday. On April 11, six children were killed and around 20 injured after their school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh. The deadly accident happened near Unhani village in Kanina around 8.30 a.m. The bus was carrying around 40 children to the G.L. Public School when it crashed into a tree and overturned.