Haryana News: PM Modi Inspects Dwarka Expressway With CM ML Khattar And Minister Nitin Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The PM will further inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. Dwarka Expressway will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48. Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore. It includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

