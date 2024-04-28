DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Another political weapon of...': AAP leader Atishi claims EC banned party's Lok Sabha campaign song

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left high-paying job at Google to become CEO of Rs 440000 crore company, his business is...

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 78000 crore company, her net worth is…

Thane Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Another political weapon of...': AAP leader Atishi claims EC banned party's Lok Sabha campaign song

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left high-paying job at Google to become CEO of Rs 440000 crore company, his business is...

7 forbidden places on Earth

9 most played mobile games

8 small-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Meet actor, who married popular villain's daughter, starred in India's first Rs 200-crore film, then gave many flops

Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi 'press buttons' of celebs, reveals why she ignores them: 'If you shove the camera in..'

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 47 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders hold the second position on the points table, having won five out of eight matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, positioned fifth, have won five out of ten matches this season.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 47

Date & Time: April 29, 07:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Philip Salt, Rishab Pant, Shai Hope

Batters – Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Jake Fraser McGurk(vc) 

All-rounders – Sunil Narine(c), Axar Patel, Andre Russell 

Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Rishab Pant, Jake Fraser McGurk, Shreyas Iyer, Tristan Stubbs, Sunil Narine(vc), Axar Patel, Andre Russell(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Starc

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

'If I don’t get a chance despite...': Shubman Gill makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Why has WhatsApp threatened to leave India? Here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement