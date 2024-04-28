DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 47 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders hold the second position on the points table, having won five out of eight matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, positioned fifth, have won five out of ten matches this season.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 47

Date & Time: April 29, 07:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Philip Salt, Rishab Pant, Shai Hope

Batters – Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Jake Fraser McGurk(vc)

All-rounders – Sunil Narine(c), Axar Patel, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Rishab Pant, Jake Fraser McGurk, Shreyas Iyer, Tristan Stubbs, Sunil Narine(vc), Axar Patel, Andre Russell(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Starc