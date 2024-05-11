Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS, then IAS, secured AIR…

EC cautions Congress chief Kharge on comments about voter turnout data, terms it as attempt to 'push biased narrative'

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

Biden administration expresses concern over Israel's use of US arms, cite potential violation of international law

India backs Palestine’s bid for full UN membership amid Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

6 shelved movies of Aamir Khan

8 animals named after food

7 Indian actors who started their careers as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

HomeViral

Viral

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a mother bear and her cubs crossing a road in North Carolina has captured the internet's attention, amassing over 25 million views on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 11, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In a heartwarming display of nature's beauty, a captivating video featuring a mother bear and her cubs has taken the internet by storm. Originating from the lush forests of Asheville, North Carolina, the footage has quickly amassed over 25 million views on Instagram, capturing the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts worldwide.

    Shared by Instagram user Julie Bogart, the enchanting clip offers a glimpse into the serene wilderness as the bear family gracefully navigates through the verdant landscape. Filmed from the safety of her car, Julie captures the tranquil moment as the bears leisurely cross the road, unhurried and undisturbed.

    With a keen eye for the natural world, Julie pauses her journey to ensure the bears' safe passage, allowing them to traverse the terrain without interference. In a touching display of maternal instinct, the mother bear diligently guides her curious cubs, leading them to safety on the other side of the road.

    The enchanting encounter has captivated audiences, with viewers expressing their delight and admiration for the tender bond shared by the bear family. Commenting on the video, one viewer expressed, "I watched this video 20 times in a row. So cute," echoing the sentiments of countless others who have been entranced by the heartwarming display of wildlife.

    As the video continues to garner attention across social media platforms, it serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty and wonder found in the natural world. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    FitSpresso: Real ingredients, side effects, and honest customer reviews

    Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

    Time Capsules of Taste: Discovering India’s Centuries-Old Eateries

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

    Meet director who grew up in chawl, saw women selling themselves for Rs 20, now worth Rs 940 crores, still single at 61

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement