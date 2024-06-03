Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, June 3. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the paparazzi stationed outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The director shared his happiness as he was heading back to his home in the car and looked extremely happy while sharing the good news.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, June 3. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the paparazzi stationed outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The director shared his happiness as he was heading back to his home in the car and looked extremely happy while sharing the good news.



The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account. The clip was captioned, "Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan shares good news with paparazzi. He’s a grandfather to a baby girl". In the comments, several netizens sent their good wishes to the family.

It was in February this year that the couple had announced their pregnancy. The actor shared a monochromatic photo on his Instagram, in which he was seen kissing his wife's baby bump. Along with the picture, the Badlapur actor wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength".

Varun had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha on January 24 three years earlier at a resort named The Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding was a private and intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The couple met in school and dated for several years before their marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in the action-packed entertainer Baby John. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in her Bollywood debut and Wamiqa Gabbi, the upcoming film is produced by Atlee of Jawan fame and directed by A. Kaleeswaran aka Kalees. Baby John was earlier slated to release on May 31, but has been postponed.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.