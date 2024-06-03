Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

DNA TV Show: Opposition rejects exit polls results, demands counting of postal ballots first

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

DNA TV Show: Opposition rejects exit polls results, demands counting of postal ballots first

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

Most expensive divorces in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, June 3. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the paparazzi stationed outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The director shared his happiness as he was heading back to his home in the car and looked extremely happy while sharing the good news.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, June 3. Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news to the paparazzi stationed outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The director shared his happiness as he was heading back to his home in the car and looked extremely happy while sharing the good news.

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account. The clip was captioned, "Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan shares good news with paparazzi. He’s a grandfather to a baby girl". In the comments, several netizens sent their good wishes to the family.

It was in February this year that the couple had announced their pregnancy. The actor shared a monochromatic photo on his Instagram, in which he was seen kissing his wife's baby bump. Along with the picture, the Badlapur actor wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength".

Varun had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha on January 24 three years earlier at a resort named The Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding was a private and intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The couple met in school and dated for several years before their marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in the action-packed entertainer Baby John. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in her Bollywood debut and Wamiqa Gabbi, the upcoming film is produced by Atlee of Jawan fame and directed by A. Kaleeswaran aka Kalees. Baby John was earlier slated to release on May 31, but has been postponed.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from court

Adani portfolio touches new heights, records massive Rs 829170000000…

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Lions tackle raging river in viral video, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement