Former air hostess reveals harsh realities of flight attendant job, says 'people think...'

The 33-year-old mother of two, Kat Kamalani, criticised the air hostess for her harsh training, demanding passengers, and hierarchical system.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Former flight attendant and social media influencer Kat Kamalani recently gave an explanation for her six-year tenure as an air hostess resignation. An internet celebrity from Utah claimed that being an air hostess is not as glamorous as it sounds. She explained why she detested "every single second" of her work in a video posted on TikTok. 

Kat is said to have been sitting in her car when she gave her reason for leaving the company in the now-viral TikTok video. She claimed to be employed by one of the largest airlines and said she had been a flight attendant for six years. Kat went on to say that seniority plays a significant role in an air hostess's life. A decision is made on the joining date.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kat said, “It dictates what aircraft you’re flying, what holidays you’re flying, if you have weekends off, if you can hold certain dates off."

The rigorous training is the second issue. She stated that she had to train for two months, or 15 hours a day, six days a week. According to the content creator, there are numerous tests that an air hostess must pass. She further asserted that in order to remain on the show, air hosts must pass exams with an 80% accuracy rate.

She was most troubled by the fact that passengers think air hostesses are servants or waiters. Many times they misbehave with them, shout at them and even use abusive language. She said in the video that people think flight attendants are there only to serve drinks, but it is not so, they are there for the safety of the passengers. According to Daily Mail, Kat Kamalani stated, "People think flight attendants are there just to serve you drinks—but really, we're there for your safety first." 

Apart from this, many times one has to travel in 3 flights a day, the lay-over is very less and one has to get up early, due to which one does not get enough sleep. Because of all these problems, she quit the job.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
