DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:27 AM IST

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon
Nagaland Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Nagaland has a single Lok Sabha seat which went to polls in one phase starting from April 19. Dr. Chumben Murry and Congress candidate and NPCC chief S. Supongmeren Jamir are the major parties along with some other regional parties. In the recent case of the Lok Sabha election of Nagaland (2024), four lakh voters in eastern Nagaland abstained from voting during the 'shutdown' over a state demand.  Out of 13.25 lakh total voters in Nagaland, six districts, Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longley, Noklak and Shamator and some neighbouring areas have a little over four lakh voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting will be done starting at 8 am collectively across the country revealing Nagaland's parliamentary representatives along with other states.

 

Nagaland Lok Sabha election result: Check Out The Full List of Candidates

 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Dr. Chumben Murry Nagaland Nagaland NDPP TBD TBD
2 S. Supongmeren Jamir Nagaland Nagaland INC TBD TBD
